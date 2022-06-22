 
Kate Middleton wins hearts with her amazing gesture during latest public engagement in London

Kate Middleton sent fans into meltdown as 'glowing' Duchess stepped out with her husband Prince William in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was looking radiant in a white fitted suit, visited the capital's busiest station on Wednesday to unveil a national monument dedicated to the Windrush generation.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple visited a youth club in Brixton to meet with members of the British-Caribbean community.

Kate gets a video tutorial as she meets young people in Brixton to mark Windrush Day.

William's sweetheart was looking gorgeous in a white Alexander McQueen blazer she previously sported on a trip to Jamaica earlier this year. She paired it with matching white trousers and a pair of statement earrings.

The Duke of Cambridge, who celebrated his milestone fortieth birthday the previous day, also gave a speech to pay tribute to the generation.

