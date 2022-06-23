Technical fault strands Karachi bound plane in Nawabshah

File photo of an Airbus plane

A Karachi-bound flight of a private carrier that had to land in Nawabshah on Wednesday -- owing to bad weather in the port city -- developed a technical malfunction, leaving 170 passengers on board stranded.

However, after a seven-hour hiatus, a separate plane of the airline arrived in Nawabshah, which is set to take the stranded passengers back to Karachi.



According to sources, the Lahore-Karachi flight PA405, coming from Lahore, could not land in Karachi due to heavy rains yesterday in the metropolis. Therefore, the Airbus A321 was diverted to the nearby airport of Nawabshah.

Aviation sources said the Airbus plane developed a technical glitch after landing in Nawabshah. The passengers have been taken off the plane. They are present at the lounge of the Nawabshah Airport.

According to airport sources, the passengers are waiting to leave for Karachi.

The airline officials said that the engineers of the private airline were leaving Lahore for Nawabshah on board a plane which will later fly the stranded passengers to Karachi.



