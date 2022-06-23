 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Pakistan’s biggest charity sends ambulances to quake-hit area of Afghanistan

The Edhi Foundation, Pakistan's largest humanitarian organisation, has extended support to aid distressed Afghans after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Wednesday and killed over 1,000 people.

According to an Edhi Foundation spokesperson, the ambulances are on the way to the epicenter from Edhi Foundation's office in Kabul.

Furthermore, he stated that the teams in Karachi, Peshawar, and Islamabad are in contact with the embassy and that as soon as the embassy grants permission to travel, the teams will leave to reach the earthquake epicenter to help the stranded.

