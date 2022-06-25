 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

To facilitate Hajj pilgrims, Saudi govt temporarily bans Umrah for citizens

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Muslims encircle the Kaaba, Islams most sacred site, during Ramadan in Mecca. — Twitter/@AFP
Muslims encircle the Kaaba, Islam's most sacred site, during Ramadan in Mecca. — Twitter/@AFP

The Saudi government has taken a major step to facilitate and accommodate the arrival of Hajj Pilgrims as it has imposed a temporary ban on its citizens to perform Umrah, Alarabiya News reported.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, from June 24, only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah, till July 19.

“However, the registration process to perform Umrah via the Eatmarna app will be available again on July 19,” the ministry said in tweet.

Under the new rule, even foreigners residing in the Kingdom will not be allowed to perform Umrah.

One million people to perform Hajj this year

Around one million people have been permitted from inside and outside the country to perform Hajj this year.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the kingdom has “authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform Hajj this year."

The Saudi government has allowed 81,132 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year.

More From Pakistan:

UK, Pakistan agree on 'deepening economic and trade partnership'

UK, Pakistan agree on 'deepening economic and trade partnership'
ECP finalises arrangements for first-phase of LG polls in Sindh

ECP finalises arrangements for first-phase of LG polls in Sindh
Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 3.19%

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 3.19%
Rangers release social media activist Arsalan Khan after hours-long detention

Rangers release social media activist Arsalan Khan after hours-long detention
PM Shehbaz Sharif explains rationale behind super tax

PM Shehbaz Sharif explains rationale behind super tax
Security forces kill two terrorists in Kulachi

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kulachi
HEC asks vice-chancellors to promote sattu, lassi in light of financial crisis

HEC asks vice-chancellors to promote sattu, lassi in light of financial crisis
Sindh govt issues notification to reduce working hours of businesses

Sindh govt issues notification to reduce working hours of businesses

Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ after Arsalan Khan picked up from home

Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ after Arsalan Khan picked up from home
Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security

Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security
Dua Zahra's father can challenge her medical report: SC in written verdict

Dua Zahra's father can challenge her medical report: SC in written verdict
WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

Latest

view all