To facilitate Hajj pilgrims, Saudi govt temporarily bans Umrah for citizens

Muslims encircle the Kaaba, Islam's most sacred site, during Ramadan in Mecca. — Twitter/@AFP

The Saudi government has taken a major step to facilitate and accommodate the arrival of Hajj Pilgrims as it has imposed a temporary ban on its citizens to perform Umrah, Alarabiya News reported.



According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, from June 24, only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah, till July 19.

“However, the registration process to perform Umrah via the Eatmarna app will be available again on July 19,” the ministry said in tweet.

Under the new rule, even foreigners residing in the Kingdom will not be allowed to perform Umrah.

One million people to perform Hajj this year

Around one million people have been permitted from inside and outside the country to perform Hajj this year.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the kingdom has “authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform Hajj this year."

The Saudi government has allowed 81,132 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year.