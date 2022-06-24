Security forces kill two terrorists in Kulachi

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

The security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.



According to the military's media wing, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists during the encounter.

The statement added that the terrorists, who were killed, were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.



Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

Last week, security forces gunned down six terrorists of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) during an operation in the Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom in Balochistan.

The ISPR said that as the troops started the clearance operation the terrorists tried to flee from their hideout and opened fire on security forces.

“Six terrorists belonging to BLF have been killed in ensuing exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces posts besides recent planting of IEDs on security forces convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur,” said the military’s media wing.