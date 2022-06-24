 
pakistan
Friday Jun 24 2022
Security forces kill two terrorists in Kulachi

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan. — AFP/File 

  • Security forces recover weapons, ammunition from slain terrorists.
  • ISPR says terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities.
  • Last week, security forces gunned down six terrorists of outlawed BLF.

The security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday. 

According to the military's media wing, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists during the encounter.

The statement added that the terrorists, who were killed, were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

Last week, security forces gunned down six terrorists of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) during an operation in the Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom in Balochistan. 

The ISPR said that as the troops started the clearance operation the terrorists tried to flee from their hideout and opened fire on security forces.

“Six terrorists belonging to BLF have been killed in ensuing exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces posts besides recent planting of IEDs on security forces convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur,” said the military’s media wing.

HEC asks vice-chancellors to promote sattu, lassi in light of financial crisis

Sindh govt issues notification to reduce working hours of businesses

Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ after Arsalan Khan picked up from home

Usman Buzdar moves LHC after govt allots ‘malfunctioning, defective’ vehicles for security

Dua Zahra's father can challenge her medical report: SC in written verdict

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

10,000 cameras to be installed under Karachi Safe City Project

'Azadi March' vandalism: Court grants Imran Khan bail till July 6

Train gang-rape incident: DNA of accused found in sample from victim

PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries

Pakistan, Afghanistan should get rid of trust deficit: Hekmatyar

COVID-19 numbers creeping up in Pakistan again

