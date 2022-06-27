 
Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

Fawad Alam dressed in Test kit poses for a picture with thumbs up. — PCB
Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam, best known for Test cricket, has joined the national quad for the upcoming Pakistan vs Sri Lanka two-match Test series.

Sri Lanka will host Pakistan for the Test matches slated to take place next month.

At the age of 36, Fawad has finally established himself as a cornerstone of the Pakistan batting lineup in Test cricket after years of playing domestic cricket.

He was at his sturdy best in 2021, scoring 571 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.10 with three centuries. His tons came in tough situations against South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

The Test cricketer had also been roped in to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test Team of the Year in January.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had last week announced the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah will also mark his return to the national men’s cricket team as chief selector Muhammad Wasim announced the 18-member squad for the Test series.

The squad named for the latest ICC World Test Championship fixtures include three openers, four middle-order batters, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners and four fast bowlers.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

