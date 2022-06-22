 
sports
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs SL: Squad for two-match Test series announced

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Pak vs SL: Squad for two-match Test series announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, slated to take place next month.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah will mark his return to the national men’s cricket team as chief selector Muhammad Wasim announced the 18-member squad for the Test series today (Wednesday).

Sri Lanka will host Pakistan for the Test matches next month.

Yasir was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka on their last tour of the island in 2015, snaring 24 wickets at 19.33. He played his 46th and last Test, to date, against the West Indies in August 2021. However, he wasn't able to be a part of the national squad due to being unfit since then.

Related items

The cricketer has finally joined the side after regaining full fitness. 

Salman Ali Agha, who has scored 4,224 runs and taken 88 wickets in first-class, is another addition to the squad.

Pak vs SL: Squad for two-match Test series announced

Mohammad Nawaz is the third player to be recalled. He was named in the squad for Australia Tests but was withdrawn due to injury.

The squad named for the latest ICC World Test Championship fixtures include three openers, four middle-order batters, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners and four fast bowlers.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

More From Sports:

Cricket fraternity, fans pray for quick recovery of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas

Cricket fraternity, fans pray for quick recovery of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas

First time in history, PCB to give separate contracts for ODI, Test matches

First time in history, PCB to give separate contracts for ODI, Test matches
Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas shifted to ICU in London hospital

Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas shifted to ICU in London hospital

Pakistan, England T20 series to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan: sources

Pakistan, England T20 series to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan: sources
Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022

Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022
Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood

Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood
Ramiz Raja announces Rs1m rewards to blind, deaf cricket teams

Ramiz Raja announces Rs1m rewards to blind, deaf cricket teams
WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family

In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family
Harbhajan Singh abstains from commenting on upcoming Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Harbhajan Singh abstains from commenting on upcoming Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat

Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat
WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help

WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help

Latest

view all