 
pakistan
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan confirms BRICS member blocked invite to development dialogue in China

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

‘High-level Dialogue on Global Development’ held virtually on sidelines of the BRICS meetings — Radio Pakistan
  • Pakistan's invitation to high-level development dialogue in China was blocked, FO confirms.
  • It was reportedly blocked by India.
  • Pakistan regrets exclusion, hopes future engagements will be "devoid of narrow geo-political considerations".

Without naming the country, Pakistan confirmed Monday that its invitation to a development dialogue held in China on June 24 was blocked by a BRICS member.

In response to media queries about the "High-level Dialogue on Global Development", held virtually on the sidelines of the BRICS meetings, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan — with the cooperation of China — is fully committed to taking bilateral and multilateral cooperation to new heights. 

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, a number of developing and emerging economies were invited to the high-level dialogue on global development.

As the host country, China was engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are made after consultations with all BRICS members, including invitations to non-members, the statement read. 

"Regrettably, one member blocked Pakistan from participating," it added.

According to sources, India blocked Pakistan from participating at the BRICS summit.

"We hope that the organisation's future engagement will be based on principles of inclusivity, with the overall interests of the developing world in mind, and free of narrow geopolitical considerations," the spokesperson's statement read.

It said Pakistan values China's role in advancing the interests of developing countries, adding that Pakistan, along with China, has been a strong advocate for global peace, shared prosperity, and inclusive development. 

Pakistan is the current chair of the G77+China and a member of the Global Development Initiative's (GDI) group of friends.

"Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners, and our iron brotherhood is unbreakable," the statement read.

"Pakistan stands ready to work with all developing countries, including BRICS members, to address the global community's challenges," it concluded. 

