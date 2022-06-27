 
amazing
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Woman caught by Indian police at the Attari Border in Amritsar while trying to cross over to reach Pakistan.—Screengrab via Youtube/Tribune India
Woman caught by Indian police at the Attari Border in Amritsar while trying to cross over to reach Pakistan.—Screengrab via Youtube/Tribune India

A love-struck woman was caught by Indian police at the Attari Border in Amritsar while trying to cross over to reach Pakistan, Tribune India reported. 

24-year-old Fiza Khan, who works as a private school teacher, took the risk to meet her lover in the neighbouring country.

Khan had gone missing from Rewa district in India's Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, she met her Pakistani lover Dilshad online. After being in touch on social media, the couple fell in love.

Related items

She was caught by India's Punjab Police and kept at the Nari Niketan orphanage there. Khan was then handed over to Rewa police and produced in court.

More From Amazing:

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel
Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions
30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada

30,000 year-old woolly mammoth found in Canada
Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist

Protests after 'chilling' arrest of India rights activist
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg
Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?

Eidul Azha 2022: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted?
Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation

Mother faces murder charges after 9-year-old anaemic daughter dies from lice infestation
Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit

Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit
India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap
Iran says ‘ball in US court’ for revival of nuclear deal

Iran says ‘ball in US court’ for revival of nuclear deal
Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

Is Elon Musk's Tesla downsizing?

Latest

view all