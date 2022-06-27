Indian girl who wanted to meet her Pakistani lover caught at border

Woman caught by Indian police at the Attari Border in Amritsar while trying to cross over to reach Pakistan.—Screengrab via Youtube/Tribune India

A love-struck woman was caught by Indian police at the Attari Border in Amritsar while trying to cross over to reach Pakistan, Tribune India reported.

24-year-old Fiza Khan, who works as a private school teacher, took the risk to meet her lover in the neighbouring country.



Khan had gone missing from Rewa district in India's Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, she met her Pakistani lover Dilshad online. After being in touch on social media, the couple fell in love.

She was caught by India's Punjab Police and kept at the Nari Niketan orphanage there. Khan was then handed over to Rewa police and produced in court.