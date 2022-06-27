 
sports
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pary for hospitalised father

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

The father of the Akmal brothers lying on a hospital bed. — Twitter/Umar96Akmal
The father of the Akmal brothers has been hospitalised and they have called on the fans to pray for his speedy recovery as the family is going through a tough phase.

Sharing his father’s image on Twitter, batter Umar Akmal wrote: “REQUEST [...] Please pray for my abu (father) he is hospitalised.”

“We are going through a very tough time.”

In his message on the micro-blogging website, wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal also wrote: “Aslaam o Alaikum humble request to all please pray for my father’s recovery as he is in hospital.”

The Akmal brothers — Umar, Kamran, and Adnan — have served Pakistan cricket for a long period of time. The three brothers have several achievements in the field.

