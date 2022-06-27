‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pary for hospitalised father

Monday Jun 27, 2022
The father of the Akmal brothers has been hospitalised and they have called on the fans to pray for his speedy recovery as the family is going through a tough phase.
Sharing his father’s image on Twitter, batter Umar Akmal wrote: “REQUEST [...] Please pray for my abu (father) he is hospitalised.”
“We are going through a very tough time.”
In his message on the micro-blogging website, wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal also wrote: “Aslaam o Alaikum humble request to all please pray for my father’s recovery as he is in hospital.”
The Akmal brothers — Umar, Kamran, and Adnan — have served Pakistan cricket for a long period of time. The three brothers have several achievements in the field.