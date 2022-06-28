 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Ayesha Gulalai writes letter against Imran Khan to CJP

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai speaking during a live Facebook session. Photo — Ayesha Gulalai/ Facebook
  • Ayesha Gulalai says Imran Khan is threatening institutions. 
  • Says Imran Khan wants a civil war by dragging Army into politics.
  • PTI should be banned, Gulalai writes in letter to CJP. 

Former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, asking the party be banned for its "campaign against institutions".

“Former prime minister Imran Khan is levelling baseless allegations against [the] country’s institutions, including [the] Pakistan Army as he wants a civil war by dragging [the] Army into politics,” Gulalai asked the CJP in a letter.

Gulalai further said Imran Khan was threatening institutions by using the word "neutral" again and again and, therefore, a "treason case should be filed against him after taking suo motu notice”.

The former lawmaker demanded Imran Khan’s name be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) and PTI be banned.

In 2017, Gulalai quit PTI and levelled serious allegations against former prime minister Imran Khan.

She alleged that Imran Khan is the "reason the honour of mothers and sisters of Pakistan is not safe”.

Gulalai had also alleged that Imran Khan sent her inappropriate text messages and claimed the PTI chairman had hinted towards tying the knot in the texts sent to her.

Subsequently, Imran Khan had filed a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Gulalai, however it was dismissed.

