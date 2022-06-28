Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts has been roped in for Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web as she well be starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Deadline recently reported on the casting for the movie as several actors have been roped in for the project including the Lost City star Isabel Merced, Tahir Rahim and Celeste O’Connor.

The movie, directed by S.J. Clarkson, will be based around a clairvoyant mutant who is able to see the future superheroes with spider themes.

Fans are all-hyped to see Johnson in the avatar of the titular character who is scripted as a visually impaired and paralyzed woman attached to machines to stay alive.

On the other hand, Roberts has a series of projects lined up for her after wrapping up her recent Maybe I Do, co-starring Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon.

Roberts will be soon seen in Returns, based on a woman who comes back to her home after 12 years of staying away however her present gets haunted by her past.