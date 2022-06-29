'I don't need your sympathies, respect my husband,' Dua Zahra tells critics

Another video of Dua Zahra, the minor girl who mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but later declared that she had run away to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed, has surfaced on social media.



In it, she speaks during a live session with YouTuber "Zaneera".



Dua addressed YouTubers covering her case, saying:



"Stop lying, I don't need your sympathies, and I know how much you care for me, I know everything, and I am aware. You should respect my husband. And what you say about him that he is from a gang and all, stop saying this."

"Someone on social media commented that if you have such a daughter who flees from home, what would you do?" YouTuber Zaneera said, asking Zahra to respond.

"I will maintain a friendly relationship with my daughter. I will be her friend so that she doesn't flee, and she can share such matters with me whenever she wants," Zahra said.

In a message to her parents, Zahra asked them to "set aside your stubbornness and accept me and my husband," adding that "I have not been kidnapped and my parents have known this from day one".

On June 8, the Sindh High Court issued a written order in the case, stating that Dua Zahra could live with whomever she pleased.