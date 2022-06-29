 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

'I don't need your sympathies, respect my husband,' Dua Zahra tells critics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Another video of Dua Zahra, the minor girl who mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but later declared that she had run away to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed, has surfaced on social media.

In it, she speaks during a live session with YouTuber "Zaneera".

Dua addressed YouTubers covering her case, saying:

"Stop lying, I don't need your sympathies, and I know how much you care for me, I know everything, and I am aware. You should respect my husband. And what you say about him that he is from a gang and all, stop saying this."

"Someone on social media commented that if you have such a daughter who flees from home, what would you do?" YouTuber Zaneera said, asking Zahra to respond.

"I will maintain a friendly relationship with my daughter. I will be her friend so that she doesn't flee, and she can share such matters with me whenever she wants," Zahra said.

In a message to her parents, Zahra asked them to "set aside your stubbornness and accept me and my husband," adding that "I have not been kidnapped and my parents have known this from day one".

On June 8, the Sindh High Court issued a written order in the case, stating that Dua Zahra could live with whomever she pleased.

More From Pakistan:

Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge

Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge
'Humanity faded away': Bushra Iqbal says lawyer will address questions on Dania

'Humanity faded away': Bushra Iqbal says lawyer will address questions on Dania
Punjab CM polls: Uncertainty on Hamza Shahbaz's election persists as LHC adjourns hearing

Punjab CM polls: Uncertainty on Hamza Shahbaz's election persists as LHC adjourns hearing
Electricity crisis: Musadik Malik pledges to beat continued load-shedding by July 15

Electricity crisis: Musadik Malik pledges to beat continued load-shedding by July 15
Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan sold three watches to local dealer

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan sold three watches to local dealer
Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months

Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months
New political crisis expected if LHC nullifies CM Punjab election

New political crisis expected if LHC nullifies CM Punjab election
PTI lying on issue of giving plots to judges: Farogh Naseem

PTI lying on issue of giving plots to judges: Farogh Naseem
Trade blacklist: US accuses Pakistani firms among 36 companies of supporting Russia

Trade blacklist: US accuses Pakistani firms among 36 companies of supporting Russia
PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rain to hit Karachi from July 1

PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rain to hit Karachi from July 1
Kartarpur corridor represents Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom: Gen Bajwa

Kartarpur corridor represents Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom: Gen Bajwa
Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan end of July

Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan end of July

Latest

view all