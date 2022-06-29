Woman marries ragdoll and now they have a baby, too

Woman gives birth to doll baby. — Jam Press via The Mirror

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, who married a ragdoll, is now starting a family with it.

Moraes's mother made the ragdoll for her daughter after she complained of being single and didn’t have any man to dance with, Times Now News reported.

Moraes says she "fell in love" with the ragdoll “at first sight”.

“It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner. Then he entered into my life, and it all made sense," Moraes told Jam Press.

The "couple" married in 2015 in front of 250 guests and welcomed their new doll-baby on May 21 to an online audience of 200 people.

She “gave birth” in 35 minutes at home.

There are many people online who tell Moraes her family is not real, which greatly upsets her.

“It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry. I am a woman of character. My father, and my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person and not want to take advantage of anything,” Moraes said.