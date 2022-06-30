 
Prince Andrew's 'close relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell revealed by staff

Prince Andrew reportedly enjoyed a close relationship with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as revealed by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former staff members in a new documentary.

In a preview of Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster shared by The Sun, two former housekeepers at Epstein’s infamous ‘Paedo Island’, shared that Prince Andrew and Maxwell actually ‘flirted’ with each other on more than one occasion, with another source revealing that Maxwell was totally ‘focused’ on Andrew for a while.

Husband-and-wife duo Miles and Cathy Alexander said of Andrew and Maxell: “They were very good friends; you could see that. They had an absolute ball; they used to laugh and enjoy themselves.”

Cathy further shared that both Andrew and Maxwell used to enjoy swimming together and even took rides on Epstein’s jet skis with each other, saying: “Their relationship was very close.”

Miles also claimed that the Duke of York and Maxwell would ‘tease each other loudly’.

A former acquaintance of Maxwell also weighed in on Andrew’s close relationship with Maxwell, saying that he once spotted them both at the Royal Enclosure at Royal Ascot.

“I called over, nothing, complete blank. Maxwell was so focused on Prince Andrew that nobody else mattered,” he shared, adding: “It was as if Maxwell was ‘deferring’ to Andrew, looking at him as though he was the most important person there.” 

