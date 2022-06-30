 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

PML-N respects LHC's decision of recounting votes: CM Hamza Shahbaz

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter/@HamzaSS
  • "Judiciary's decision will put an end to three-month-long constitutional crisis in Punjab," says Hamza. 
  • He adds he "does not believe in politics for the sake of it but considers it as a service".
  • CM hopes effects of decision will be good for people of Punjab.

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Thursday said that his party respects the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision of recounting the votes cast in the elections of the Punjab chief minister.

In a major development today, the LHC ordered the recounting of the votes of the Punjab chief minister's election, excluding the votes of 25 PTI dissidents, while announcing the verdict on the PTI's pleas challenging Hamza's election as the chief minister.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Punjab CM said that the PML-N respects the judiciary's decision which will put an end to the three-month-long constitutional crisis in Punjab. 

"The Opposition has pushed the province into a constitutional crisis to appease its ego which had to be faced by people," he said, adding that he "does not believe in politics for the sake of it but considers it as a service". 

CM Hamza further said that he hopes that the effects of this decision will be "good" for the people of Punjab. 

"The PML-N has always faced the challenges and has never taken any step against the Constitution and law," he added. 

