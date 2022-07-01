 
pakistan
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

SC fixes plea of dissident PTI MPAs for hearing on July 5

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

SC fixes plea of dissident PTI MPAs for hearing on July 5
  • A petition was filed against ECP's decision by 25 PTI dissidents.
  • Sources says SC has issued notices to all respondents.
  • Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear case, says source.

The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed for hearing the plea of 25 dissident PTI members of the Punjab Assembly against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of de-notifying them on July 5, Geo News reported.

A petition was filed against the ECP decision by 25 PTI dissident members who had voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the election of the Punjab chief minister.

Following MPAs' vote against the party policy, on May 20, ECP had de-seated the 25 dissident members of the PTI.

Related items

According to sources, a three-member bench of SC headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will now hear the case on July 5, while Justice Ameen ud din Khan and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar will also be a part of the bench.

As per the sources, the SC has issued notices to all the respondents.

Dissident MPs' votes not to be counted

Earlier, the SC had also ruled that the votes of the dissident members of Parliament (MPs), cast against their parliamentary party's directives cannot be counted.

The court, issuing its verdict on the presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution related to defecting lawmakers, said that the law cannot be interpreted in isolation.

The reference was filed by President Arif Alvi on March 21. The hearings continued for 58 days since its filing.

More From Pakistan:

Persistent PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM poll in SC

Persistent PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM poll in SC
How likely is Hamza to retain CM slot after vote recount?

How likely is Hamza to retain CM slot after vote recount?
Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high
Karachi's hot weather cools after overnight light showers

Karachi's hot weather cools after overnight light showers
Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Police launch full-scale operation in Sindh following six kidnappings

Police launch full-scale operation in Sindh following six kidnappings
Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima slams PML-N for protest outside mother’s house

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima slams PML-N for protest outside mother’s house
Telecom operators warn of shutting down mobile, internet services

Telecom operators warn of shutting down mobile, internet services
Govt jacks up petrol price by nearly Rs15 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by nearly Rs15 per litre
Pakistan-Qatar ties being transformed into an enduring partnership: COAS

Pakistan-Qatar ties being transformed into an enduring partnership: COAS
Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure

Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure
Petition filed in court against likening politicians to donkeys

Petition filed in court against likening politicians to donkeys

Latest

view all