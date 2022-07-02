 
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti
Web Desk

Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan jump past 800 after nearly 4 months

MWBM. Waqar Bhatti
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

COVID-19 patient being treated in a hospital in Punjab. — AFP
  • More than 800 COVID cases recorded in last 24 hours.
  • Karachi’s coronavirus positivity ratio hits 17.06%.
  • The condition of 126 COVID patients is critical.

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp increase in the country after more than 800 infections were registered in the last 24 hours, up from 694 a day earlier, official statistics showed Saturday morning.

This was the first time in nearly four months that the infections moved past 800, as the country had recorded 796 cases on March 4, but there was a gradual decline since then. Infections then started to rise since late June.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), in its latest data, showed that 18,305 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted across Pakistan, out of which 818 came back positive, pushing the positivity ratio to 4.47% — up from 3.93% yesterday.

The condition of 126 COVID patients, according to the NIH, is critical and they are being treated in intensive care units (ICU) at different medical facilities.

The NIH stats also showed that Karachi, which conducted 3,000 tests in the last 24 hours, recorded a positivity ratio of 17.06%, Lahore 5.58%, and Islamabad 4.05%.

Sindh can take 'tough measures' if COVID-19 spreads

Sindh's coronavirus taskforce met a day earlier to discuss the situation, with the province's chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, warning of taking "tough measures" if the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in the province, especially in the port city.

CM Shah said if coronavirus cases increase, the government may have to take drastic measures again. It was, however, noted that the hospital admission rate was still low.

“Karachi has the highest number of weekly cases,” the CM said.

