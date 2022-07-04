 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Meghan Markle’s estimated expense on health and wellness has been analysed after the Duchess of Sussex recently appeared concerned about mental health.

As reported by Hello, the Suits alum has a well-planned well-being routine including a healthy diet, vitamins and Megaforma vitamins.

In her now-defunct blog The Tig wrote, Meghan wrote “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados."

During her conversation with Women’s Health, the Duchess said that in a couple of classes, costing $1,020 (£745) for 12 private sessions, “your body changes immediately".

Meghan is also reportedly attending Heartcore classes at £30 per session or £2,340 per year. 

As per her blog, she is also a fan of yoga and has a studio installed at Frogmore Cottage.

Her diet includes magnesium, B-12 drops and ashwagandha, reported The Chalkboard while it was also reported that the magnesium cost £11.95 for 90 tablets, the B-12 is £18.99 for 60 servings and the ashwagandha is £9.98 for 30 pills.

Meghan also prefers green juice over a coffee in the afternoon. “It’s easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 pm slump,” she told Today.

“I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning, and I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso.”

She also goes to Glow Bar’s infrared sauna costing £45 for 45 minutes while a weekly session over a year would cost £2,340.

As per Hello’s estimation, Meghan’s health and wellbeing routine cost £45,127.

