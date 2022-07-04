 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Milky Way’s biggest star is dying

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

In the middle of “the vallée des merveilles” in the south Alps.—Unsplash
In the middle of “the vallée des merveilles” in the south Alps.—Unsplash

Astronomers are helplessly observing the Milky Way’s largest star, VY Canis Majoris, dying a slow death.

While scientists cannot protect the mortal star, the observation can help experts understand what happens after a red hypergiant dies.

VY Canis Majoris, which is a massive red hypergiant, is considered the largest because it is 1,000 times bigger than our Sun. Such stars are very rare which is why scientists know very less about what happens after their death.

Related items

Previously, astronomers believed that stars turned into supernovae after their death. However, tracing molecular emissions from stars has led them to believe that it might not be the case.

A researcher with the University of Arizona, Lucy Ziurys said that nobody has yet been able to entirely map out any red hypergiant, including the Milky Way’s largest star.

Ziurys and the other researchers think that hypergiants like this one may turn into black holes when they die.

More From Sci-Tech:

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack
Robots might soon be able to 'smell' cancer

Robots might soon be able to 'smell' cancer
Small browsers can compete with Big Tech with forthcoming bill

Small browsers can compete with Big Tech with forthcoming bill
Google will delete location history of abortion clinics to ensure privacy

Google will delete location history of abortion clinics to ensure privacy
Americans want video games to be taught in schools: survey

Americans want video games to be taught in schools: survey

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes
Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status
Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale

Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale
Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA
Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea

Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea
Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

Latest

view all