Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses supporters in Lahore. — Twitter/PML-N

Maryam Nawaz labels PTI Chairman Imran Khan as biggest enemy of Lahore and Punjab.

Says Khan was ringleader of Bani Gala gang that was ruling Punjab.

Says whoever leaves PTI has tales of corruption to tell.

LAHORE: Continuing her attack against PTI, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Monday that a Bani Gala gang was ruling Punjab and told her supporters that the July 17 by-polls on vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly is a war for the development of the province.

Addressing party supporters in the PP-170 constituency, Maryam termed the PTI chairman as the biggest enemy of Lahore and Punjab.

“The enemy of Punjab's development is Imran Khan,” said Maryam. She told the former prime minister that the “funeral of his politics” would emerge not just from Punjab but all over Pakistan.

“The gang ruling Punjab was not governing but was looting the treasury. The ringleader of this gang was Imran Khan who ruthlessly looted resources,” said Maryam. She added that the gang included the former prime minister, the former first lady and her friend Farah Gogi.

“A gang was ruling over a province of 120 million, whose name is Bani Gala gang,” said Maryam. She added that the former prime minister also created “Gogi Pinky Economic Corridor” to loot the treasury.

“The war on July 17 is a war for the development of Punjab, it has to be won,” said Maryam.

Continuing her attack against the former prime minister, the PML-N leader said that Pakistani politics has come across a person its “biggest fitna”.



Maryam said that the PTI chairman had asked people “to believe a conspiracy” but two days ago Imran Khan sent his party office bearers to US official Donald Lu to seek forgiveness.

“He did not do this joke with us but with Pakistan. He used to call people traitors and today his wife’s audio has surfaced,” said Maryam. She added that the cricketer turned politician was the “biggest imposter”.

“[Imran Khan] was unable to prove a single allegation against me and the audio of his wife has come out. The one who called people thieves turned out to be the biggest culprit,” said Maryam. She added that allegations were made against the PML-N supremo as well but none of them could be proven.

“Whoever leaves his party has tales of corruption to tell,” said Maryam.

Coming on the economic situation of the country, the PML-N vice president said that her party, which is ruling at the centre, will work day and night to get the people out of the tough situation. She added that the coalition government was working to ensure that poor household's stoves keeps on burning.

“The treasury is empty and despite that Shehbaz Sharif gave a subsidy to utility stores,” said Maryam. While informing the people of the Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz’s announcement of electricity bills, Maryam asked the people whether it had happened in the country’s 75-year history that people were asked to consume power and no bill would be dispatched.