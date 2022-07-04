 
pakistan
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
,
Kashif Mushtaq

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
,
Kashif Mushtaq

Monday Jul 04, 2022

  • Babar Ghauri was taken into custody as soon as he landed at the Karachi airport.
  • Police said they arrested the former federal minister as corruption and terrorism cases have been registered against him.
  • Babar Ghauri will be produced before the court tomorrow, says police.

KARACHI: Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri was arrested from the Jinnah International Airport in the port city on Monday after he returned to Pakistan. 

The police arrested Ghauri after it was alerted about his return to the country.

The police said they arrested the former federal minister as corruption and terrorism cases have been registered against him. The former minister was taken into custody as soon as he landed at the Karachi Airport at 10pm.

Related items

According to police sources, cases have been registered against Ghauri in the Karachi's Districts Central and West. He has been detained at a police station in Malir district for now and will be presented in court tomorrow.

The investigation departments of different districts of Karachi have been directed to bring the details of the cases against him.

Sources privy to the matter said that Ghauri was residing in Dubai for the past month and had bought tickets to return to Pakistan a week ago, however, his visit was abruptly postponed. 

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'

Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'
WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?

WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?
ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur
Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab
Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab
IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case

IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case
‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI

‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI
By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns

By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns
By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates

By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates
Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years

Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years
Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights

Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights
Stay away from politics, army chief directs military officials

Stay away from politics, army chief directs military officials

Latest

view all