Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Meghan Markle ‘treads fine line’ amid pledge to uphold Queen’s values

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Meghan Markle is acting carefully to not break her promise to the Queen that she and Prince Harry would uphold Her Majesty’s values, claimed a royal correspondent.

During his conversation with Daily Express, Richard Palmer suggested that the Duchess of Sussex, during her recent actives in the United States, was treading a fine line.

“I think Meghan is treading a really fine line with the comments she’s made,” he said. 

“When she and Harry left the working Royal Family, they gave, they volunteered, an undertaking to the Queen that they would uphold her values,” Palmer added.

“I think the Queen is more careful about what she says than more junior members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales,” he continued.

“It’s dangerous territory when you start getting involved in the constitutional crisis of a key ally.”

Meanwhile, the Suits alum recently weighed in on US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade ruling during her conversation with Vogue.

“Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy,” she said.

“Frankly, whether it’s a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it’s about having a choice,” she added.

