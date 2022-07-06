 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Kate Middleton’s mom Carole and sister Pippa snubbed at Wimbledon

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Kate Middleton and her family are known tennis enthusiasts and while the Duchess of Cambridge is an esteemed guest at Wimbledon, her mom and sister, Carole and Pippa, were once royally snubbed at the event, as per Express UK.

The Middleton family, including Carole and Pippa as well as Kate’s father Michael and brother James, have been regulars at Wimbledon and are usually seen in Centre Court’s Royal Box, with the family holding regular access to the exclusive box.

However, in 2017, both Carole and Pippa found themselves watching Brit Andy Murray play a fourth-round match from outside the Royal Box, after reportedly arriving late!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mom and sister were said to be so late for the match that the stewards covering the VIP area refused to let them enter the Royal Box; the stewards are made to ensure a strict entry policy.

While both Carole and Pippa missed their exclusive seats at the venue, the change-of-seat did not seem to affect their enthusiasm for the game; they were pictured looking ecstatic in the stands!

