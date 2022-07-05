 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
KKKhalid Khattak

BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination

By
KKKhalid Khattak

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Students solving question papers during their annual examination in Hyderabad, on July 27, 2021. — APP/File
Students solving question papers during their annual examination in Hyderabad, on July 27, 2021. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab education authorities Tuesday announced the revised schedule of papers for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022, owing to Eid ul Adha holidays and by-polls in 20 constituencies.

According to the Government of the Punjab Higher Education Department, the papers scheduled to be held on July 8, 16, and 18 are now scheduled from July 27-29.

Because of the revised schedule, a number of candidates, who earlier had sufficient gaps in their papers, would suffer as now their papers would be held continuously without any break for three days from July 27 to July 29.

Here’s the revised timetable released by the BISE, Lahore:

BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination


More From Pakistan:

Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel

Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel
Man burns friend's widow to death for refusing to marry him

Man burns friend's widow to death for refusing to marry him
Provide free electricity to KP instead of dragging matters to court: Maryam tells PTI

Provide free electricity to KP instead of dragging matters to court: Maryam tells PTI
'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall

WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall
By-poll in PP-282 Layyah: The key to winning election — the Saraiki vote

By-poll in PP-282 Layyah: The key to winning election — the Saraiki vote
Dua Zahra's father seeks action against Zaheer Ahmed if 'rape' proved in medical test

Dua Zahra's father seeks action against Zaheer Ahmed if 'rape' proved in medical test
Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi

Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi
Heavy rains hit Karachi

Heavy rains hit Karachi
MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

WATCH: When 'Operation Fair Play' was conducted on July 5, 1977

WATCH: When 'Operation Fair Play' was conducted on July 5, 1977
NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

Latest

view all