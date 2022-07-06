Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana to make life decisions post Megxit

Prince Harry has been accused of using the ghost of his late mother, Princess Diana, to help make important decisions regarding his future.

This claim has been made by Andrew Morton on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There, he touched on Prince Harry’s bond with the People’s Princess and admitted, "I think that Diana's influence has lasted longer than anybody thought because her torchbearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her and have held concerts in her memory.”

"Harry himself says that he never makes a decision without referring it to her in a spiritual sense.”

"She marked a turning point in the way the Royal Family behaved and through her behavior helped to modernize and make more human the Royal Family.”

“So it wasn't big handbags, white gloves, and standoffish. It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the Royal Family more relevant to modern times.”