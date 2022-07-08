 
sports
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?

By
SDSports desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Indian tennis ace and wife of Pakistani cricketer Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis ace and wife of Pakistani cricketer Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

Sania, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, posted a picture with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik on Instagram, where she could be seen cuddling him.

“One of the most challenging things as a working mother is to stay away from him,” she wrote on the photo-and-video-sharing platform.

“When you come back home to this, how can life not be perfect? More importantly, how can I not be grateful,” he added.

The Instagram post garnered over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments adoring the mother-son duo within a few hours.

More From Sports:

Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo
PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains

PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains
Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen

Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen
PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider
KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI
Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19

Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19
‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon
Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match

Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match
Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month

Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month
SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test

SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test
Babar Azam lauds Fahad Mustafa’s new movie

Babar Azam lauds Fahad Mustafa’s new movie
Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali traced

Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali traced

Latest

view all