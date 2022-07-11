 
sports
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and his fiance Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/Instagram/File
Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and his fiance Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/Instagram/File

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi talked about his fiancé Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi, for the very first time in an interview.

Speaking on Geo News show “Aik Din Geo Kai Sath”, the 21-year-old revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter, Ansha.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a blushing Shaheen told the interviewer Sohail Warraich.

Related items

When Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, Afridi said he is not sure about it.

"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," the cricketer quipped.

Further, the host asked Shaheen about upsetting plenty of female fans by getting engaged at an early age.

At this, Shahen said: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

More From Sports:

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'
Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win
WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title
Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'
What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?

What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?
Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo
PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains

PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains
Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen

Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen
PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider
KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI

Latest

view all