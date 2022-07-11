‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and his fiance Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/Instagram/File

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi talked about his fiancé Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi, for the very first time in an interview.

Speaking on Geo News show “Aik Din Geo Kai Sath”, the 21-year-old revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter, Ansha.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a blushing Shaheen told the interviewer Sohail Warraich.

When Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, Afridi said he is not sure about it.



"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," the cricketer quipped.

Further, the host asked Shaheen about upsetting plenty of female fans by getting engaged at an early age.



At this, Shahen said: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."