 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
APP

PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

By
APP

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during press conference. — APP
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during press conference. — APP

  • Federal Minister lambastes ex-premier for striking a deal with IMF.
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan had used his powers for corruption.
  • She says Imran Khan did not care about the economy during his tenure.

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday lambasted former prime minister Imran Khan for the poor economic conditions of the country and claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government has "thwarted Khan’s conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka."

Reacting to the PTI chairman’s speech in Lodhran, Aurangzeb said: “Keep lying Imran Sahib, while Shehbaz Sharif, his brother (Nawaz Sharif), and his allies in the government will continue to strive for economic self-sufficiency and national development and resolve the problems of people.”

The federal minister also lambasted the ex-premier for striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions, adding that, “Khan should be ashamed of himself for agreement with [the conditions of] the IMF.”

“Shame on you, Imran Khan as it is you who had said that you would rather commit suicide instead of going to the IMF,” she added.

Aurangzeb said that Khan had used his powers for corruption, adding that if he had not misused his powers, the economy of the country would have been in a better condition today.

The information minister went on to say that Khan had turned down PM Shehbaz’s offer for the charter of the economy as he did not care about Pakitan's progress.

