 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Journalist Maira Hashmi during live coverage. — Screenshot via Twitter/@MairaHashmi7
Journalist Maira Hashmi during live coverage. — Screenshot via Twitter/@MairaHashmi7

After a video of journalist Maira Hashmi went viral on social media in which she could be seen slapping a boy during live coverage, netizens wondered what had caused her to react in such an aggressive fashion.

Soon afterwards, speculation regarding the incident ran rife across social media platforms, with netizens showing a mixed reaction.

Responding to all the queries, Hashmi took to her Twitter account and clarified why she had to slap the boy.

In her tweet, Hashmi wrote that while she was conducting an interview on the streets for her show, the boy in question was constantly bothering a family standing there. 

"This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy's behaviour should no longer be tolerated," she said. 

Reacting to Hashmi's tweet, Twitterati showed a mixed reaction. While many people appreciated her move and opined that the boy "deserved it," others condemned the act and called the journalist out for her "lack of tolerance."

A Twitter user named Sidra Dar supported Hashmi, saying that she "did the right thing".

On the other hand, another user named Ayesha17 wrote: "This is a straightforward publicity stunt. Otherwise, there was no need for her to post this video. She deliberately hit the boy and is now covering it up by lying."

More From Pakistan:

PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms
Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high
PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum
PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz

PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz
PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait
Pakistanis will call you ‘thieves’, ‘traitors’ wherever you go: Khan to rulers

Pakistanis will call you ‘thieves’, ‘traitors’ wherever you go: Khan to rulers

'I hope this Eid is the last one without you,' Mehdi Kazmi tells Dua Zahra

'I hope this Eid is the last one without you,' Mehdi Kazmi tells Dua Zahra
Petrol supply hampered in Karachi as flooding turns ferocious

Petrol supply hampered in Karachi as flooding turns ferocious
VIDEO: ‘Pray for Pakistan’, Gen Bajwa tells pilgrims during Hajj

VIDEO: ‘Pray for Pakistan’, Gen Bajwa tells pilgrims during Hajj

Latest

view all