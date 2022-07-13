 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wakes up at 'dawn' to ensure Archie, Lili safety in California

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prince Harry wakes up at dawn to ensure Archie, Lili safety in California
Prince Harry wakes up at 'dawn' to ensure Archie, Lili safety in California

Prince Harry is a doting father to his kids Archie and Lili.

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with wife Meghan Markle, is afraid of leaving his kids alone in the mansion, a source tells Closer Magazine.

The source claimed: “He’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed.

“Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to.

“Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies.”

They continued: “With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal.

“Having said that, he might be fine with it right now – but you have to wonder for how much longer," they questioned.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’

Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’
Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West
BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services
Eagles stolen notes: Three men identified, charged in plot to sell lyrics

Eagles stolen notes: Three men identified, charged in plot to sell lyrics
‘Dramatic’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made Firm into ‘soap opera’

‘Dramatic’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made Firm into ‘soap opera’
Amber Heard ‘drowning’ in legal woes attempting to reverse Johnny Depp’s win

Amber Heard ‘drowning’ in legal woes attempting to reverse Johnny Depp’s win
Amber Heard ‘in no position to turn down money’?

Amber Heard ‘in no position to turn down money’?
'How is Harry invited to UN?' fumes royal expert: 'What will he change?'

'How is Harry invited to UN?' fumes royal expert: 'What will he change?'
Prince Harry asked to 'choose happiness, move forward' amid Home Office attack

Prince Harry asked to 'choose happiness, move forward' amid Home Office attack

Latest

view all