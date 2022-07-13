 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Meghan Markle shocked royals managing very well without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly putting a hold onto their bombshell memoir in fear of upsetting the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who received a cold shoulder at the hands of blood relatives across the pond, are seemingly delaying Harry's 'intimate and heartfelt' book on past life.

Biographer Angela Levin tells GB News: “I think the Jubilee showed that he was quite shocked about how he’s so far away from the Royal Family now, and that they are managing very well, and that William and Katherine are getting on very well with Charles and Camilla, which wasn’t always the case,” she claimed.

“I’m not quite sure whether he’s had second thoughts, because not just here in the United Kingdom - which doesn’t matter to him anymore - but in the United States, they're losing their popularity incredibly quickly, and they need the royal titles.”

Ms Levin added: “So if he’s going to do another attack on the Royal Family and reveal things that are really unpleasant - which might not necessarily be true - he can’t then expect any sort of warmth from them."

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards
Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo

Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo
Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne

Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne
Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets

Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice
Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives leverage'

Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives leverage'
Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'

Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'
Why Queen gave namesake Lilibet ‘only 15 minutes’ in Jubilee meeting

Why Queen gave namesake Lilibet ‘only 15 minutes’ in Jubilee meeting
Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’

Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’
Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West
‘Squid Game’ makes history with 14 nods for Emmy Awards

‘Squid Game’ makes history with 14 nods for Emmy Awards

Latest

view all