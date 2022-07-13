Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly putting a hold onto their bombshell memoir in fear of upsetting the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who received a cold shoulder at the hands of blood relatives across the pond, are seemingly delaying Harry's 'intimate and heartfelt' book on past life.

Biographer Angela Levin tells GB News: “I think the Jubilee showed that he was quite shocked about how he’s so far away from the Royal Family now, and that they are managing very well, and that William and Katherine are getting on very well with Charles and Camilla, which wasn’t always the case,” she claimed.

“I’m not quite sure whether he’s had second thoughts, because not just here in the United Kingdom - which doesn’t matter to him anymore - but in the United States, they're losing their popularity incredibly quickly, and they need the royal titles.”



Ms Levin added: “So if he’s going to do another attack on the Royal Family and reveal things that are really unpleasant - which might not necessarily be true - he can’t then expect any sort of warmth from them."

