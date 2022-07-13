 
Other
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
BDBusiness desk

Pakistan finally reaches staff-level agreement with IMF: Bloomberg

By
BDBusiness desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

A representational image of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). — Reuters/File
A representational image of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). — Reuters/File

  • Sources say an official announcement in this regard is expected soon.
  • Staff-level agreement will pave way for $1.2b disbursement, which is expected in August.
  • Disbursal would offer relief to Islamabad as country's foreign-exchange reserves are depleting. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday reached a staff-level agreement that revived the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for the country, Bloomberg reported.

The move comes after the coalition government adhered to all "tough" conditions set by the global lender, including an increase in the price of petroleum products and energy tariffs, among others.

Sources told Geo.tv that the official announcement in this regard is expected soon.

The staff-level agreement will pave way for a $1.2 billion disbursement, which is expected in August.

Bloomberg reported that the disbursal would offer relief to Islamabad as the country's foreign-exchange reserves are depleting so much so that they can only cover less than two months of imports. 

In June, Pakistan and the Fund staff achieved substantial progress to strike a consensus on budget 2022-23 after which the IMF shared a draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on June 28 announced that Pakistan had received the MEFP from the IMF for the combined seventh and eighth reviews.

The IMF in June 2019 approved a three-year, $6 billion loan "to support Pakistan’s economic plan, aimed at returning "sustainable growth to the country’s economy and improving the standards of living".

More From Other:

Eid ul Adha 2022: Namaz timing in Lahore

Eid ul Adha 2022: Namaz timing in Lahore
At least five killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast

At least five killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast
WATCH: Flying hotel concept baffles netizens

WATCH: Flying hotel concept baffles netizens

Afghanistan seeks help for earthquake survivors as aftershock kills five

Afghanistan seeks help for earthquake survivors as aftershock kills five
NA-240 by-election: TLP smells victory in MQM-P stronghold

NA-240 by-election: TLP smells victory in MQM-P stronghold
BISE Lahore makes important announcement for class 9 exam 2022

BISE Lahore makes important announcement for class 9 exam 2022
BISE Rawalpindi: Matric exam of Pakistan Studies cancelled

BISE Rawalpindi: Matric exam of Pakistan Studies cancelled
FBISE makes important announcement regarding matric exams

FBISE makes important announcement regarding matric exams
BISE Lahore matric, ninth update: Class 10 PST paper cancelled, class 9 exams to be held as per schedule

BISE Lahore matric, ninth update: Class 10 PST paper cancelled, class 9 exams to be held as per schedule
US First Lady Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

US First Lady Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
WhatsApp tests new feature to organize groups for work, school

WhatsApp tests new feature to organize groups for work, school
Ramadan calendar 2022: Sehri, iftar timings in Sargodha

Ramadan calendar 2022: Sehri, iftar timings in Sargodha

Latest

view all