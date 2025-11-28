Dil Ka Rishta: Enjoy an Exclusive 50% Discount on Gold and Silver Packages

In today's fast-paced world, finding a trustworthy and like-minded life partner can be a challenging task. Dil Ka Rishta has made this journey easier, safer, and faster by offering an exceptional limited-time promotion.

Now, monthly Gold and Silver packages are available at 50% off, allowing every user to access premium matchmaking services at a significantly reduced price.

After this exclusive discount, the Gold Plan, previously priced at PKR 5,000, is now available for just PKR 2,499, while the Silver Plan, originally priced at PKR 2,500, can now be purchased for only PKR 1,499. This is an opportunity no one would want to miss.

The Gold Plan is ideal for users seeking a complete premium experience. With this plan, your profile will be highlighted, providing access to advanced filters, high visibility, and other premium features, helping you connect quickly with highly compatible profiles.

On the other hand, the Silver Plan is a budget-friendly yet effective option, offering enhanced visibility, access to verified profiles, advanced filters, and daily proposals. It is ideal for users seeking high-quality matchmaking at an affordable price.

Both packages are designed to make your journey toward marriage safe, convenient, and effective. With verified profiles, modern search features, secure communication, and faster matchmaking, all now available at half price.

This 50% discount is available for a limited time only, so don't wait. Download Pakistan's largest matrimonial app, Dil Ka Rishta. Upgrade your plan today, highlight your profile, and start receiving the best, serious, and genuine proposals as soon as possible.