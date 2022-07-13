 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Father kills pregnant daughter, injures son-in-law over love marriage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

The picture shows a police tape. — AFP/File
The picture shows a police tape. — AFP/File 

  • Incident takes place near sessions court in Larkana.
  • Father opens fire on couple, kills pregnant daughter. 
  • Man says wife's parents were upset after they got married in 2020.

LARKANA: A woman was killed while her husband was injured after her father opened fire on the couple on Wednesday. 

The incident took place near a sessions court in Larkana. According to the husband, who was injured during the firing, his father-in-law attacked the couple which ended up taking his pregnant wife's life. 

The man, Jawad Ahmed, said that the couple got married in 2020 after which his wife's parents were upset with them. 

Related items

Ahmed said that his in-laws had registered a case of kidnapping against him. He added that he, along with his wife, was returning from the court after which they were attacked. 

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan established GPEC, the Gogi-Pinky economic corridor: Maryam

Imran Khan established GPEC, the Gogi-Pinky economic corridor: Maryam
We will fight against Sharif family, ECP in upcoming by-polls: Imran Khan

We will fight against Sharif family, ECP in upcoming by-polls: Imran Khan

'In the mouth of dragons': Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan's north

'In the mouth of dragons': Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan's north
13 NAB officers transferred including those probing PML-N leaders: sources

13 NAB officers transferred including those probing PML-N leaders: sources
Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rasheed in corruption case

Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rasheed in corruption case
PM appoints British-Pakistani entrepreneur as investment ambassador

PM appoints British-Pakistani entrepreneur as investment ambassador
Karachi rains: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari speaks in PPP govt's support

Karachi rains: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari speaks in PPP govt's support
Judges stress urgent need for alternative dispute resolutions mechanism in Pakistan

Judges stress urgent need for alternative dispute resolutions mechanism in Pakistan
MQM-P vs PPP: Coalition partners at splits over Karachi’s rain destruction

MQM-P vs PPP: Coalition partners at splits over Karachi’s rain destruction
Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer
Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal

Latest

view all