Thursday Jul 14 2022
Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Duchess Camilla has been warm to all the royal women that have been welcomed into the family.

Wife of Princes Charles and future Queen Consort, Camilla has always honoured her relationship with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Emily Andrew writes in The Sun: "Always welcoming of other royal women, she extended the hand of friendship to both Kate and Meghan – and enjoys a good relationship with both."

Kate met William got married in 2011 whereas Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018.

Earlier, expert Daniela Elser noted that Kate and Camilla are a "formidable power couple".

Ms Elser said that "on paper" the pair "don’t have much in common besides both having caught the eyes of future kings".

