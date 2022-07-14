 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

PML-N's Hina Pervez Butt asks netizens to suggest toy gift for Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt. — Screengrab/Twitter
PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt. — Screengrab/Twitter

PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt Thursday posted a video, asking the netizens to suggest her a toy that she could buy as a gift for PTI Chairman Imran Khan. 

The video was posted on Twitter in which the PML-N leader could be seen shopping at a toy store. 

"I am here to buy a gift for Imran Khan as he is going to cry on July 17," said Butt. 

Both the PML-N and PTI are taking a dig at each other before the by-elections in Punjab that are set to take place on July 17. 

Related items

In the video, the PML-N leader also said that she has bought a Barbie doll for Farah Khan, who is former first lady Bushra Bibi's close friend, saying that "she is a small child".

Calling Imran Khan a "crybaby", Butt asked social media users to pour in their suggestions. 

More From Pakistan:

Terrorists martyr Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after abducting him: ISPR

Terrorists martyr Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after abducting him: ISPR
Protests break out at Karachi's Sohrab Goth after boy murdered in Hyderabad

Protests break out at Karachi's Sohrab Goth after boy murdered in Hyderabad
PML-N removed all landmines laid by 'fitna' Khan: Maryam

PML-N removed all landmines laid by 'fitna' Khan: Maryam
158 BRT buses to be sold to pvt company in just Rs288 and Rs144

158 BRT buses to be sold to pvt company in just Rs288 and Rs144
‘Hurt by Supreme Court’s ruling,’ says PTI Chairman Imran Khan

‘Hurt by Supreme Court’s ruling,’ says PTI Chairman Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz slashes petrol price by Rs18.50 per litre for remaining month of July

PM Shehbaz slashes petrol price by Rs18.50 per litre for remaining month of July
Govt hints at filing references against PTI leaders after SC ruling

Govt hints at filing references against PTI leaders after SC ruling
Police arrest gang for raping woman, killing brother

Police arrest gang for raping woman, killing brother

PTI terms SC judgment in Qasim Suri ruling case ‘full of errors’

PTI terms SC judgment in Qasim Suri ruling case ‘full of errors’
Petrol price to go down today, IMF has no objection, says Miftah Ismail

Petrol price to go down today, IMF has no objection, says Miftah Ismail
Stage set to bring country out of economic crisis, PM says after IMF agreement

Stage set to bring country out of economic crisis, PM says after IMF agreement
Karachi man boils wife in cauldron in front of children, flees

Karachi man boils wife in cauldron in front of children, flees

Latest

view all