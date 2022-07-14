PML-N's Hina Pervez Butt asks netizens to suggest toy gift for Imran Khan

Thursday Jul 14, 2022
PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt Thursday posted a video, asking the netizens to suggest her a toy that she could buy as a gift for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
The video was posted on Twitter in which the PML-N leader could be seen shopping at a toy store.
"I am here to buy a gift for Imran Khan as he is going to cry on July 17," said Butt.
Both the PML-N and PTI are taking a dig at each other before the by-elections in Punjab that are set to take place on July 17.
In the video, the PML-N leader also said that she has bought a Barbie doll for Farah Khan, who is former first lady Bushra Bibi's close friend, saying that "she is a small child".
Calling Imran Khan a "crybaby", Butt asked social media users to pour in their suggestions.