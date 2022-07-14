PAK vs ENG: ECB's recce team to inspect arrangements in Pakistan ahead of tour

England's Joe Root (R) plays a shot over the top of Sarfraz Ahmed during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP/File

ECB's recce team to visit Pakistan later this month.

A four-member team will arrive on Sunday, say sources.

Inspection team will witness cricket facilities, meet relevant security and administrative officials, per sources.

KARACHI: A recce team from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will visit Pakistan later this month to inspect the arrangements ahead of England's tour to Pakistan for T20Is and Test matches.

Reliable sources have confirmed that a four-member team from ECB — comprising two members from its cricket operation departments, a representative of the players' association and security advisor Reg Dickason — will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday.

"The inspection team will visit Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan to witness the cricket facilities and to meet relevant security and administrative officials," the source said.

Sources added that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ECB are discussing various itineraries for the scheduled tour which is split into two parts — first for seven T20Is before T20 World Cup and then for three Test matches after the tournament.

The T20Is, according to sources, are likely to be played in two venues — Karachi and Lahore.

The proposed schedule for two venues T20I series has four matches slated to be played in Karachi on September 20th, 22nd, 23rd and 25th, and three matches in Lahore on September 28th, 30th and October 2nd.

A PCB source confirmed that multiple schedules are being discussed but nothing is finalised yet.

"It is true that more than one option is being discussed but a final schedule will be out only after the inspection team completes the visit and shares the report," the source said.

The tour, if all goes well according to plan, will be the first by England's team to the South Asian country in 17 years.

England was scheduled to tour Pakistan last year for two T20Is ahead of World Cup in T20Is but it was later called off due to issues related to players' fatigue.