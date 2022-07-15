 
sports
Friday Jul 15 2022
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. — AFP
KARACHI: Pakistan’s olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has reached the United States to partake in the World Athletics Championship.

The championship is scheduled from July 15 to 24 in Oregon. The Pakistani athlete will participate in the qualifying round of the javelin throw event on July 21.

Before leaving for America, Arshad trained in Punjab Stadium for six months under the supervision of coach Salman Butt and Dr Asad Abbas.

Arshad had suffered from an elbow injury during his training in South Africa. Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF)'s president Akram Sahi assured Arshad to get his elbow surgery done after Commonwealth and Islamic Games.

After World Athletic Championship, Arshad will directly go to Birmingham to participate in Commonwealth Games. Thereafter, he will fly to Turkey to participate in Islamic Games. 

