Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post

Actor Anushka Sharma (left) and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — Twitter/File
Actor Anushka Sharma responded to a photo of her husband, former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli posted with a backdrop of an inspirational quote.

In his post on Instagram, Kohli said: “Perspective.” He was referring to the quote behind him that read: “What If I fall? Oh, but my darling, what if you fly.”

Sharma responded to the post with hearts and flowers, showering love and support for her husband, who has been out of form recently.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — keeping the difference between the countries aside — also shared a supporting message for the ex-Indian skipper earlier, saying: "This too shall pass. Stay strong.”

Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

With a number of in-form batsmen pushing for a top-order berth, Kohli's place in the T20 squad has been questioned, especially ahead of this year's World Cup in Australia.

He was also dropped for India’s upcoming West Indies tour.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup.

