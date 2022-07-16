Nokia's iconic Snake game turns 25

Nokia's iconic snake game. — Malavida

Long before games like "Candy Crush" was Nokia's iconic "Snake" game which had people glued to their Nokia screens.

The game that was added to Nokia 6110 in 1997 quickly gained popularity worldwide.

The game was quite simple requiring the player to control an unstoppable snake that had to pick up food.

As the serpent ate the food it kept growing. To achieve a high score and avoid being defeated, the player had to make sure that the snake's tail did not touch any object.



The game made mobile phones more than just call and text devices.

Tomorrow, the game turns 25, reported Daily Mail.

Video game developer William Cox said that what made the game addictive was the frustration that followed after losing it.

He told MailOnline that beating high score is addictive. He shared that he played the Snake game so much that he eventually managed to fill the screen with the snake's body and beat it.

"It is iconic and a part of the history of the games industry," he added.

Finnish Company Nokia released the game for their 6110 phone inspired by a two-player arcade game called Blockade. Taneli Armanto programmed it.

It ended up being the most popular single-player game and even defeated Tetris as it could easily fit onto 48 x 84 black-and-white pixels.