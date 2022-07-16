Woman’s photoshoot in Sri Lankan presidential palace goes viral

Maduhansi Hasinthra. — Facebook account

Amid Sri Lanka’s countrywide protests, a woman’s tourist-like pictures inside the country's presidential palace recently went viral.

Maduhansi Hasinthra took 26 photos of her posing inside the palace and posted them on Facebook with a heart emoji as the caption.

There have been multiple videos that have been shared online of people breaking into the presidential palace in Colombo and enjoying the luxuries such as the swimming pool and the president’s bed.

The country’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned through email and fled to Singapore after Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy last week.



Since then, millions of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets to demand regime change and protest against the country’s skyrocketing inflation.