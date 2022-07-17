PP-83 Khushab by-election result 2022

The picture shows candidates from three major contestants of the PP-83 by-polls. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-83 constituency of Khushab, PML-N has fielded Ameer Haider Sangha, while PTI gave the ticket to Hasan Aslam Awan.

Latest election result in PP-83

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Ameer Haider Sangha

N/A PTI

Hasan Aslam Awan

3130 Independent Muhammad Asif Malik 3480

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.





