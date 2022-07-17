PP-83 Khushab by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-83 constituency of Khushab, PML-N has fielded Ameer Haider Sangha, while PTI gave the ticket to Hasan Aslam Awan.
Latest election result in PP-83
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Ameer Haider Sangha
|N/A
|PTI
|Hasan Aslam Awan
|3130
|Independent
|Muhammad Asif Malik
|3480
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.