PP-228 Lodhran by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-228 constituency of Lodhran, PML-N has fielded Nazir Ahmed Baloch, while PTI gave the ticket to captain (retired) Javed Khan.
Latest election result in PP-228
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Nazir Ahmed Baloch
|291
|PTI
|Javed Khan
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.