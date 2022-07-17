PP-228 Lodhran by-election result 2022

In this photo combo, the contenders for the by-polls on the PP-228 constituency can be seen. (L to R) PTI candidate Captain (retired) Javed Khan, PML-N candidate Nazir Ahmed Baloch, and independent candidate Rafi Uddin Bukhari. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-228 constituency of Lodhran, PML-N has fielded Nazir Ahmed Baloch, while PTI gave the ticket to captain (retired) Javed Khan.

Latest election result in PP-228

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Nazir Ahmed Baloch

291

PTI

Javed Khan





The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.