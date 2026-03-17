Eight women die, 80 hurt as Rahim Yar Khan shop roof collapses during BISP cash payout

Women align in queues to receive financial aid under the Benazir Income Support Programme, in Peshawar on September 19, 2024.— AFP

Five individuals named in police case, including private retailer’s device agent.

Incident occurred as women gathered for Eid welfare payments.

Overcrowding at aid points remains recurring hazard in Pakistan.

At least eight women were killed and more than 80 others injured when the roof of a shop collapsed in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab, during the distribution of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) cash, officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Samo said the incident took place in Chak 123P while women had gathered to collect their government welfare payments ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to rescue officials, the roof gave way under the weight of the crowd. The shopkeeper allegedly directed some of the more than 100 women onto it while others stayed inside, according to an officials.

A case has been registered at the Airport Police Station under the name of the aid agency. Five individuals, including the private retailer’s device agent, have been named in the case.

The DPO said the device agent has been held responsible for the accident.

Rescue teams and police personnel pulled out those trapped under the debris and shifted them to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Hospital sources said many of the injured suffered head injuries, broken legs and fractured arms, and the condition of several victims remained critical.

The BISP provides quarterly cash payments to low-income families, with the programme mainly benefiting women. The latest tragedy highlights the risks of overcrowding at aid distribution points, a recurring issue during Ramadan in Pakistan.

Crowding and stampedes have happened before during Ramadan, when aid —food or cash— is handed out by government agencies, charities, and businesses.

In 2023, at least 11 women and children were killed in a stampede at a distribution centre in Karachi after hundreds rushed to collect aid.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow and sent condolences to the families. He told authorities to give the injured the best possible care, to finish rescue work quickly, and urged the Sindh government to enforce building rules, check gas cylinder safety, and carry out a full investigation to prevent more tragedies.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident.

The CM extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families. She directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment. She also sought an immediate report from the DC.

BISP Chairperson, Senator Rubina Khalid, also expressed her serious concern over the tragic incident, saying the beneficiary women had placed their trust in the programme for support and protection.