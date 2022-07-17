 
sports
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
AFP

Pak vs SL: Jayasuriya puts Pakistan in trouble with latest five-wicket haul

By
AFP

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Sri Lankas Oshada Fernando (3L) celebrates with his captain Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) after taking the wicket of Pakistans Mohammad Nawaz (not pictured) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2022. — AFP
Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando (3L) celebrates with his captain Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (not pictured) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2022. — AFP

  • Second day of opening Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka today.
  • Left-arm quick Shaheen was Pakistan bowling hero on day one with four wickets.
  • Dinesh Chandimal's 76 and a cameo of 38 by Mahesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka recover from 133-8 to 222 all out.

GALLE: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed his third successive haul of five or more wickets to put Pakistan in deep trouble on the second day of the opening Test on Sunday.

The tourists were reeling at 104 for seven at lunch in response to Sri Lanka's 222, still trailing by 118 runs in Galle.

Skipper Babar Azam, who moved from his overnight one to 34 after a few close calls, and Yasir Shah, on 12, were batting at the break on a pitch helping the spinners.

Related items

Jayasuriya, who took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings, bamboozled batsmen again with his left-arm spin.

Resuming on 24 for two when play started 30 minutes late because of rain, Azhar Ali could only survive three balls before he was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya.

Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan put on 40 runs for the fourth wicket before off-spinner Ramesh Mendis struck with the score on 64.

Rizwan attempted to flick Mendis away down the leg side but an edge found the wicketkeeper's gloves and he was caught behind for 19.

Debutant Salman Ali Agha's stay lasted just 15 balls before he was trapped lbw by another sliding delivery from Jayasuriya having scored five.

Jayasuriya, 30, then struck on successive deliveries to remove Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi before Yasir survived the hat-trick ball with Pakistan on 85-7.

Left-arm quick Shaheen was the Pakistan bowling hero on day one with four wickets while Dinesh Chandimal's 76 and a cameo of 38 by Mahesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka recover from 133-8 to 222 all out.

More From Sports:

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal draws curtain on T20 career

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal draws curtain on T20 career
‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture

‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture
After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli

After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli
Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues

Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues
Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post

Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post
Virat Kohli's fan distributes food to needy people wishing for his 71st century

Virat Kohli's fan distributes food to needy people wishing for his 71st century
Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message

Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi takes four as Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 222

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi takes four as Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 222
Pak vs SL: Pakistan announces playing XI for Sri Lanka Test series

Pak vs SL: Pakistan announces playing XI for Sri Lanka Test series
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship
KPL president ready to help India organise cricket league in Srinagar

KPL president ready to help India organise cricket league in Srinagar
Pak vs SL: 'Didn't feel unsafe', Babar Azam rebuffs security concerns in Sri Lanka

Pak vs SL: 'Didn't feel unsafe', Babar Azam rebuffs security concerns in Sri Lanka

Latest

view all