Punjab by-polls: Clashes mar polling in PP-158; ECP takes notice

A screengrab of people involved in heated argument in PP-158. — Geo News

A fight broke out between workers of PTI and PML-N outside a polling station.

Footage shows a man, reportedly PML-N worker, holding his head after an apparent head injury.

PML-N candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat also engage in heated argument with PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

A fight broke out between the workers of the PTI and PML-N outside a polling station in Punjab’s constituency PP-158 as voting for by-elections is underway, Geo News reported.



According to the details, the footage showed a man, reportedly a PML-N worker, holding his head after an apparent head injury. Video circulating on media shows men involved in heated arguments.

Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat also engaged in a heated argument with PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

Police sends teams to arrest Cheema

After the scuffle between PTI and PML-N workers in Lahore's constituency, the police decided to arrest Cheema.

Police said teams have been sent to arrest Cheema as the injured PML-N worker has accused him of being involved in inciting violence.

ECP takes notice

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan also took notice of the fight in Lahore's PP-158 and ordered the district returning officer to review the situation in the constituency and contact security officials.

Responding to the directives, the district returning officer said that the situation will be taken under control soon.

Twitter floods with videos

After the scuffle, former energy minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar retweeted a video shared on Twitter where the police can be seen taking the PTI-nominated counsellor into custody.

Another Twitter user also shared the video of policemen harassing the voters of PP-158.



A profile of the PP-158 constituency



Total voters: 236,394

Male voters: 123,816

Female voters: 112,578

PP-158 falls under the constituency NA-129 where PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq is MNA.

2018 winner: In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by PTI’s Aleem Khan.

This year, Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for voting against his party in the election for chief minister Punjab.

Contesting candidates

The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Rana Ahsan Sharafat.

While PTI has fielded Mian Akram Usman.



