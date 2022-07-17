Punjab by-polls: Clashes mar polling in PP-158; ECP takes notice

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
A fight broke out between the workers of the PTI and PML-N outside a polling station in Punjab’s constituency PP-158 as voting for by-elections is underway, Geo News reported.
According to the details, the footage showed a man, reportedly a PML-N worker, holding his head after an apparent head injury. Video circulating on media shows men involved in heated arguments.
Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat also engaged in a heated argument with PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.
After the scuffle between PTI and PML-N workers in Lahore's constituency, the police decided to arrest Cheema.
Police said teams have been sent to arrest Cheema as the injured PML-N worker has accused him of being involved in inciting violence.
Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan also took notice of the fight in Lahore's PP-158 and ordered the district returning officer to review the situation in the constituency and contact security officials.
Responding to the directives, the district returning officer said that the situation will be taken under control soon.
After the scuffle, former energy minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar retweeted a video shared on Twitter where the police can be seen taking the PTI-nominated counsellor into custody.
Another Twitter user also shared the video of policemen harassing the voters of PP-158.
A profile of the PP-158 constituency
Total voters: 236,394
Male voters: 123,816
Female voters: 112,578
PP-158 falls under the constituency NA-129 where PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq is MNA.
2018 winner: In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by PTI’s Aleem Khan.
This year, Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for voting against his party in the election for chief minister Punjab.
The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Rana Ahsan Sharafat.
While PTI has fielded Mian Akram Usman.