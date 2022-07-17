Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group

Eight young BTS fans in India were recently hospitalised for their obsession with the world-famous K-pop group.

As reported by Ahmedabad Mirror, the teenagers were brought to the psychiatry department of Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad within the last 10 days.

The outlet shared that the teens had apparently been watching and listening to the septet for eight to 10 hours per day.

In one extreme case, a girl reportedly “Got so addicted that she would stay cooped up in her room, refusing to eat or sleep properly and spend her entire time listening to BTS music either on her phone or laptop.”

Weighing in on the matter the head of the Department of Psychiatry clinic, Dr. Kalrav Mistry told the publication that the cases of ‘BTS Obsession’ have been increasing.

“In the past 10 days, we received eight cases, and this is a red flag that should not be ignored.

“Parents need to keep a watch on their children. Most patients are in the 13 to 22 age group… The youngsters are blindly following BTS, adopting their rockstar lifestyle, expensive clothes and all.

“And to meet these expenses they are resorting to stealing and drugs. By the time parents realize something is wrong, the obsession has reached a different level.”