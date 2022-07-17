Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to become fastest Asian batter to score 10,000 runs

Indian batter Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam (R) — PCB/AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved another milestone on Sunday as he smashed Indian batter Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest Asian batsman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar achieved the milestone during Pakistan's opening Test against Sri Lanka here at the Galle International Stadium. It took the number one ODI and T20I batter only 228 innings to score 10,000 runs compared to Kohli's 232 innings.



He also became the fastest Pakistani batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket, which was previously achieved by Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad, who achieved this target in 248 innings.

With the feat, the 27-year-old also became the 11th Pakistani batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar's consistency has helped him become the top-ranked T20I and ODI batter, and the right-handed batter is placed fourth in Test batting rankings.