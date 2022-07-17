 
sports
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to become fastest Asian batter to score 10,000 runs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Indian batter Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam (R) — PCB/AFP
Indian batter Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam (R) — PCB/AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved another milestone on Sunday as he smashed Indian batter Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest Asian batsman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar achieved the milestone during Pakistan's opening Test against Sri Lanka here at the Galle International Stadium. It took the number one ODI and T20I batter only 228 innings to score 10,000 runs compared to Kohli's 232 innings.

He also became the fastest Pakistani batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket, which was previously achieved by Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad, who achieved this target in 248 innings.

With the feat, the 27-year-old also became the 11th Pakistani batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar's consistency has helped him become the top-ranked T20I and ODI batter, and the right-handed batter is placed fourth in Test batting rankings.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SL: Babar Azam hits ton as Pakistan fight back in first Sri Lanka Test

Pak vs SL: Babar Azam hits ton as Pakistan fight back in first Sri Lanka Test
Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal draws curtain on T20 career

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal draws curtain on T20 career
‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture

‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture
After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli

After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli
Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues

Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues
Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post

Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post
Virat Kohli's fan distributes food to needy people wishing for his 71st century

Virat Kohli's fan distributes food to needy people wishing for his 71st century
Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message

Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi takes four as Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 222

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi takes four as Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 222
Pak vs SL: Pakistan announces playing XI for Sri Lanka Test series

Pak vs SL: Pakistan announces playing XI for Sri Lanka Test series
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship
KPL president ready to help India organise cricket league in Srinagar

KPL president ready to help India organise cricket league in Srinagar

Latest

view all