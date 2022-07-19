 
world
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

India's Gautam Adani now world's fourth richest after Bill Gates' donations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad in this April 2, 2014 file photo. — Reuters
After Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced he was planning to donate most of his wealth and leave the list of richest people in the world, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has now been placed on the fourth rank on the Forbe's list of richest people.

Live Mint reported that even after Gate's huge donation, he slipped just one spot and is now the fifth richest person in the world. His worth is now estimated to be $102 billion on Forbes’ Real-Time Ranking of the World’s Billionaires while Adani has over $114 billion.

Gates made his announcement via a Twitter thread where he said he hoped to give more to the world to reduce the sufferings of people.

"I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people," he said last week.

Right now, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with $230 billion net worth. The Tesla CEO is followed by Bernard Arnault at second and Jeff Bezos at the third position.

